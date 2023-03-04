Applications from Tipp groups for Tidy Towns Grant Scheme now being accepted

The Tidy Towns Grant Scheme for 2023 is now open to receive applications across all municipal districts in Tipperary.

Tidy Towns and Community Groups are invited to make a submission for the grant that is in place to provide funding to enhance the appearance of their local area, village, or town.

A one-page action plan for their area must be included in the application, and all applicants must be a recognised Tidy Town or community group.

The deadline for the grant is Friday, March 10th, 2023.

For more information on criteria and requirements, please visit: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/environment/environment/environment-latest-news/2023/tipperary-county-council-tidy-towns-grant

To fill out an application, please visit: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/environment/tidy-towns-support/tidy-towns-grant-scheme-2023