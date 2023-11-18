Appeal issued for help finding missing Carrick-on-suir man

An appeal’s been issued for help finding a man missing from his home in Carrick-on-suir since the early hours of Thursday morning.

69-year-old Matthew Shanahan is described as 5’5” tall with a slim build and grey hair.

It’s believed he may be wearing a greyish-coloured fisherman’s hat.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being and searches are ongoing.

Carrick-on-suir River Rescue, Gardai and the rescue helicopter have all been involved in the operation over the past couple of days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station.