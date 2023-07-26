Annual Tour de Munster fundraiser for Down Syndrome Ireland to finish up in Tipp next month

The annual Tour de Munster fundraiser for local branches of Down Syndrome Ireland will roll into Tipperary in just over a fortnights time.

Now in its 23rd year, the event is a key source of funds for the likes of Down Syndrome Tipperary.

Over the years the Tour de Munster has raised nearly €4 million for charities across the province.

Over 100 cyclists will travel through each county in Munster over the four days of the event with the first day on August 10th starting in Cork city and making their way through the Premier County before finishing the day in Killaloe.

Chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary Linda Gillick says the event gets huge support from their group as it provides vital funds for their Meitheal 21 house in Thurles.

“It’s a great event and we would be lost (without it) because the funds that come in help keep the doors open in Meitheal 21 basically. Our members would have intense speech therapy and it creates a lot of therapies for our members so that’s why we would be very involved with the Tour and follow them around for the four days. It’s just a great atmosphere and the cyclists are all so lovely and we really made a connection with them.”

Chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary Linda Gillick says it’s a great bonding event for both the cyclists and DSI members.

“All of our members love to make up posters and they’ll cheer them on, especially at the Vee and then the stop in Clogheen – they come down and have their break and it gives the members a chance to meet all the cyclists as well. There’s no words – I can’t describe how we as members feel when the cyclists come in – it’s overwhelming. It’s a really lovely event for our members and for the cyclists.”