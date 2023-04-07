Tipperary animal rescue centres struggling to rehome dogs

A North Tipp animal rescue says the challenge of rehoming dogs is the worst they’ve ever seen.

That’s according to Rosie Dowling Co-Founder of The Haven Rescue which is based in Roscrea, but operates across the county taking in all animals but mainly dogs.

She says the situation has deteriorated in recent months as the cost of living and housing crises both took hold, with it becoming increasingly difficult to find Irish homes for their dogs.

Rose told Tipp FM that other countries who previously had provided homes for their animals are experiencing similar issues also closing off that option for them.

“We used to send to the UK and Italy and places like this – that has kind of stopped now as well because they’re in a similar position as ourselves. Thankfully Sweden has come on board recently and we have started rehoming there and we have sent greyhounds to America as well recently.

“But things are just worse than ever between Covid and the housing crisis everything is effecting rehoming dogs at the minute.”

Rosie Dowling says adoption ensures you will know the history of the dog coming into your home.

They are holding a puppy adoption day this Saturday at Petworld in Portlaoise and Rosie told Tipp FM this is the best way to ensure you are matched with the right dog for your lifestyle.

“You’re not just getting a dog that you’ve no prior history on which is very important.

“Also we fully vet check any of the people who for us. So if you appeal for a certain dog you’re not necessarily going to….you have to be fitting for that dog. Like if you want to go jogging every morning a Shih Tzu isn’t going to suit your lifestyle. What we find is that people often don’t think or research about the breed of dog that would suit their life. They tend to see the cute fluffy picture of or a certain breed and they just want that dog.”