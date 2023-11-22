Motorist hospitalised following collision with loose horse near Littleton

A Tipperary TD is calling for urgent action to tackle the danger loose horses are posing to road users around the county.

Thurles Deputy Jackie Cahill says its badly needed in the wake of a collision between a car and a horse near Littleton yesterday which resulted in the motorist being hospitalised.

The Cathaoirleach of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture says this was an accident waiting to happen.

Jackie Cahill wants all horse owners to be responsible for their animals.

“There is a huge amount of horses roaming around Bord na Mona lands in the Littleton area. This has been going on for a long number of years and was even happening when the briquette factory was in full operation.

“I insisted with the Minister yesterday that the legislation that’s there in regard of compliance for microchipping be enforced. Unless a horse is microchipped its impossible to determine its owner so when an accident like this occurs, no one bears responsibility for it.”

The Fianna Fáil TD says there have been a number of such incidents and wants the horse owners to be held accountable.

“Animals cannot be allowed trespass as has been the case for a long number of years in this area. Horses must be fully controlled and looked after both from a safety and welfare background. When we have welfare issues with horses in the vast majority of cases they’re not microchipped either. So I’m going to urge the minister put the proper resources in place to ensure that all horses are microchipped and that all owners are responsible for them and can be traced.”