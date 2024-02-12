Just one fine issued under the Control of Dogs act issued in Tipp last year

It’s claimed some local authorities – including Tipperary – are struggling to clamp down on dangerous dogs.

That’s despite a rise in dog attacks being reported to Gardaí.

According to the Irish Independent more than 1,500 dog attacks have been reported to Gardaí in the past two years.

In 2023 850 attacks were reported, including 430 on people, 240 on livestock and 180 on other animals.

On the spot fines for offences under the control of dogs act were increased from €100 to €300 last November, but despite that, local authorities say a lack of dog wardens are behind a lack of enforcement.

The paper says four areas – Clare, Cavan, Longford and Westmeath – issued no fines last year.

Others including Tipperary, Limerick and Leitrim issued only one.

However Wexford – the scene of an horrific dog attack on a young boy in in 2021 – issued 70 fines, while Cork county had 55 and Galway county issued 40 fines last year.