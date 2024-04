Investigations are underway following a significant fish kill in Tipperary.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reports up to 500 fish may have died from pollution in the upper reaches of the Kings River near Ballingarry.

A large number of dead trout of all ages and salmon parr were found in the tributary to the River Nore.

IFI is urging people to report any pollution to their 24/7 number 0818 34 74 24.