Dogs suffer horrific injuries in Clonmel hit & run

The founder of an animal rescue group in Tipperary says Ireland’s treatment of lurchers is appalling.

Gina Hetherington was speaking on Tipp Today following the latest incident of animal cruelty in Clonmel involving three dogs.

The dogs were roaming on the Fethard Road in Clonmel on Monday morning when they were hit by a car.

One of the dogs was killed, one received serious leg injuries that resulted in amputation and the third dog is still missing.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Gina Hetherington from PAWS animal rescue explained what happened.

“There was three originally – the tan one was killed and this one was injured, severely injured and the driver obviously kept going. They must have been doing some speed to do that kind of damage because I said to the vet could it have been the dog was damaged some other way and they said no, it’s definitely an RTA. And this unfortunate creature was obviously dragged along by the car because the good leg is degloved.

“How somebody could hit an animal – even if it was in the dark they probably couldn’t have seen what they hit. But they kept going.”

Lee’s veterinary bills will be substantial and PAWS is now seeking donations. Anyone looking to donate can go to the website www.paws.ie/donate