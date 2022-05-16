Council urged to enforce legislation on dog control

There have been calls for Tipp County Council to roll out a public awareness campaign on dog control.

Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath told officials that more needed to be done following the killing of 27 sheep near Newcastle to prevent further such losses for farmers.

She said they should also urge dog owners not to walk their dogs in areas where sheep graze and wants greater enforcement of the legislation around microchipping.

The Council’s Environment Department agreed to try and get the message out but also emphasised that they have a very proactive dog warden who works with the communities.