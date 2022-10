The closure of the dog pound in South Tipp has been described as ‘disappointing’.

At the latest meeting of Clonmel Borough District, Mayor Pat English expressed concern about the relocation of the service.

He said this move came despite agreements that South Tipperary would maintain its dog control service.

Now, the only dog pound in the county is based in Nenagh, along with both dog wardens.

Mayor English called on the council to reinstate the service in South Tipperary.