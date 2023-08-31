Algal Bloom reported on Lough Derg

Tipperary County Council is advising the public to exercise caution on Lough Derg due to the presence of Algal Bloom

The blue-green algae bloom has been spotted on the lake in recent days.

It can produce harmful toxins and is most easily recognised when it forms a bright pea-green paint like scum on or close to the shoreline.

Contact with this bloom should be avoided as it may cause skin irritation.

People are urged to keep all animals – especially dogs – away from the affected area and ensure animals have an alternative source of drinking water.

Anyone with concerns is advised to contact the Environment & Climate Action Section of Tipperary County Council at 0818 06 5000.