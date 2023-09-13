Aiséirí mark four decades in Tipperary

Aiséirí in Cahir has this week celebrated 40 years of treating addiction in Ireland.

It was founded in the South Tipp town in 1983 by Sr Eileen Fahy and has since grown to include centres in Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.

Services have also been expanded over the years and today, Aiséirí is the only addiction treatment organisation in the country that offers a seven-stage lifetime of care model of services from preventative outreach right through to recovery support.

The organisation took the opportunity to mark its significant milestone, with the launch of an ambitious plan covering the period 2024-2028.

Sara Cassidy is Head of Clinical Services with Aiséirí.

“We’re launching the Strategic Plan which has five priorities that we will follow through over the next five years. Obviously our biggest priority are the clients and their families and anyone effected by addiction and our biggest goal is to bring recovery to everyone that needs our service.”

Gerry Carroll, Aiséirí Head of Recovery Support Services says the centre has come a long way over the last four decades.

“As an organisation that started in a very humble ways, responding to the needs of chronic alcoholism that wasn’t being treated in the country, throughout the years has continuously evolved to meet the emerging needs and changing needs of clients to add to detoxification, dealing with alcoholism, drug addiction, gambling, supporting families and clients – as an organisation always looking forward.”