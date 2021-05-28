Top honour for Tipperary produced dry aged beef

ABP has been awarded seven stars across three of its Tipperary Dry Aged Beef products at the international Superior Taste Awards.

The awards are run by the prestigious International Taste Institute, a leading global authority on testing and promoting superior food and drink products.

ABP’s TDA Beef is a premium dry aged beef range which was launched in November of last year. It’s produced at their state of the art facility in Cahir.

Their Director of Sales for Ireland and Europe Dave O’Connell says the recognition these products have received speaks to their quality, and the care taken by our staff and our farmer suppliers.