Tipperary farmer organises aid convoy for people in Ukraine

A Tipperary farmer has organised an aid convoy to support people in Ukraine.

Paddy O’Donnell from Clonmel helped to organise the project after hearing of the situation on the ground in the war-torn country from Ukrainian friends and former farm workers.

Together with farmers from across Tipp, Waterford, Cork and Wexford, they were able to donate 18 jeeps, an ambulance, 32 generators and winter clothes and medical supplies to those most in need as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on.

In conjunction with the Tirlan Co-Op that covers South Tipp, dozens of families from the four counties donated what they could to help the cause.

Paddy O’Donnell and friend Joe Harty from Waterford were part of a crew of over 40 volunteers who drove in convoy to deliver the supplies to the Ukrainian army.