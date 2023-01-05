Tipp farmers urged to attend Limerick Climate Summit

The South Tipp IFA Chair says that it is important that farmers have their say next week at a Climate Summit.

Pat Carroll is urging all farmers in the county to attend the event, which is being held at Thomond Park on Tuesday between 11am and 4pm.

The keynote address for the event will be from the Minister Charlie McConalogue. And comes as the farming sector faces unprecedented policy challenges, not just on emissions, but from other policies coming down the line from Europe.

Speaking to Tipp FM Pat said that there is both confusion and concern in Tipperary farming circles about what these changes will mean:

“There is huge concern amongst farmers that the measures coming down the line are going to have huge effects on their income and also there are different measures being looked and different schemes but there is no long term promise or we have often seen schemes and then 5 or 7 years there are changes, and it is hard to expect farmers to change what they are doing when you don’t know exactly what the Government are going to put in place for those measures.”

People are being encouraged to register in the IFA website or by calling the Nenagh IFA office – (067) 32213.