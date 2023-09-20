Oireachtas committee to hear from Horse Sport representatives

The Joint Committee on Agriculture will meet this afternoon to discuss the challenges facing the Horse Sport Industry.

The meeting at 5.30pm in Leinster House will hear from representatives from the Equestrian Competition Venues Owners Alliance who will be accompanied by representatives from Dressage Ireland, Eventing Ireland, Para Equestrian Ireland and Showjumping Ireland.

Committee Cathaoirleach Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says they look forward to hearing from ECVOA and their colleagues on the challenges faced by the horse sport industry, their ambitions and plans for the sector, as well as concerns raised by their members.