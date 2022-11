Tipperary farmers are to benefit from more than €4.5 million Euro in GLAS advance payments.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that just under €113 million will be paid this week to almost 32,600 farmers across the country who are participating in the GLAS Scheme.

1,277 of these are in the Premier County with an allocation of €4.65 million.

This week’s payment brings the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.29 billion.