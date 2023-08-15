McGrath critical of Ploughing Championship organisers

The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships have come in for criticism from a Tipperary TD for persisting with their move towards a cashless event.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the decision is a move in the wrong direction and will impact on people who have supported the event over the years.

The Newcastle based leader of the Rural Independents group recently engaged in discussions with the National Ploughing Championship to highlight the concerns of farmers and rural residents.

However he told Tipp FM the organisers are not for turning.

“It’s naked greed actually on behalf of the National Ploughing Association to go ahead with this decision and following what the GAA are doing. It’s going to make it very difficult now for people to go especially in such a difficult season as regards harvesting and weather. A lot of people normally decide on the morning if the weather isn’t suitable for farming – for doing crops – they will go to the ploughing match on that day. They no longer have that facility now as they have to book a day in advance.”