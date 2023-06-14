McGrath calls on Agriculture Minister to aid Tipperary sheep farmers

Rural TDs are demanding an urgent aid package for sheep farmers in Tipperary and across the country.

They have condemned what they describe as the Agriculture Minister’s neglect of the sector

Leader of the Rural TDs group, Deputy Mattie McGrath has voiced his frustration at the situation saying despite enduring years of turmoil since the Brexit vote in 2016, sheep farmers have consistently had their pleas for a dedicated financial aid package ignored by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

There are over 36,000 active sheep farmers in Ireland – including 904 in Tipperary.

According to Deputy McGrath they face dwindling incomes and significant uncertainties, including the sharp decline in the value of sterling, which has led to an influx of UK lamb flooding the European markets, causing stagnation in the price of Irish lamb.

The Rural Independent Group is urgently calling for a support payment of €30 per head for sheep farmers to be implemented from the start of the year.