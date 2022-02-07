Macra to embark on major tree planting project

Macra na Feirme members across the entire country will be planting over 15,000 native trees in the coming weeks to enhance biodiversity by providing a habitat for wildlife and sequester carbon over the decades ahead.

The initiative is a joint one between Macra na Feirme and Trees on the Land which will see members from all regions sowing trees in their locality.

The initiative was brought forward by the National sub-committee on rural youth who wanted a project to span the entire breadth of the organisation to show our members’ commitment to mitigation measures for climate change.

National President John Keane from the Devils Bit Macra says its another step in Macra na Feirme’s journey to be a leader in addressing the challenges climate change poses.