Roscrea based farm management software company Herdwatch is celebrating a new milestone as they passed two million calves registered on their app.

The farm management app aims to replace old pen and paper methods of recording calf births and other processes with online software.

Over 16,000 farmers currently use the app and the 2 millionth calf was registered on the app earlier this month.

The firm also plans to double their workforce by 2024.