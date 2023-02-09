ICMSA leader questions uncertainty on fertiliser prices

A Tipp farm leader says suspicion is growing around fertiliser sellers’ reluctance to quote prices for orders.

West Tipp farmer and President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, says they’ve been made aware of cases where these suppliers refused to quote enquiring farmers a current price for a specific volume.

With the international price of fertilisers decreasing this practice is leading to speculation that Co-ops and stockists intend on selling existing stocks at previous higher prices.

McCormack says farmers are entitled to know what they would be paying for a specific amount of fertiliser purchased on a specific date and refusal to confirm prices is unacceptable and being done at the expense of the farmer.