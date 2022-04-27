Events underway across Tipperary for National Community Engagement Day

Tipperary farmers are being encouraged to attend one of the many gatherings taking place across the county today as part of National Community Engagement Day.

Nearly 60 meetings are planned for Tipp where issues such as rural crime prevention and security will be discussed.

Garda Síochána, the IFA and the members of the National Rural Safety Forum will be engaging with members of the local community.

South Tipp IFA chair Pat Carroll from New Inn says it’s a chance to meet with local Gardaí.

“I suppose sometimes there’s criticism we don’t see our Guards or get in contact with them and this is an opportunity to do that with various locations around the county at marts and hardware stores etc.

“So there’s an opportunity there to meet the local Guard in the area and maybe to know them and get a better understanding on policing in rural areas.”

A full list of events is available here: http://www.garda.ie/!KQR60R