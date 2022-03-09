Cullinan disappointed with the lack of progress from the Department of Agriculture

The Tipperary based president of the Irish Farmers Association says immediate action is needed to deal with an impending food shortage.

The IFA met with the Minister for Agriculture and officials from his department last night.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has asked all farmers to devote part of their work to growing crops, as the war in Ukraine is expected to lead to shortages in grains.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat.

Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan, says he’s disappointed with the lack of progress from the Department of Agriculture.

“It’s a very, very serious situation at the moment. The commentary over the weekend about going back to the 1940s and every farmer growing a crop – that didn’t really surface at the meeting last night.

“We put forward credible proposals and the only proposal coming back was about forming another committee.

“I’m very clear about the situation Irish farmers find themselves in at the moment. We need action and we need action immediately.”