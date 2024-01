Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan has made his final address as President of the Irish Farmers Association.

The Toomevara pig farmer steps down from the role today at the 69th AGM in Irish Farm Centre.

He is succeeded by Francie Gorman who won the recent IFA presidential election.

The Wexford native says he wants to deliver positive results for farmers. At the end of the day he says it’s about putting more money into farmers’ pockets.