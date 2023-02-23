Cahir Social and Historical Society unveil new research on Land League

Brand new research into the history of the Cahir Land League will be presented tonight for the first time.

This will be delivered in the form of a lecture by Cahir Social and Historical Society member Josephine O’Neill at the Cahir House Hotel this evening at 8pm.

It will focus on the period 1879 to 1881, and will give some of the history as to how the people of Cahir came to own their own land that they lived and worked on.

In particular the committee is hopeful that members of the agricultural community locally will attend to hear details of their own land unveiled for the first time.