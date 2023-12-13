Busy day for the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee is meeting today for a series of extended meetings on keys issues affecting Irish agriculture and rural Ireland.

Committee Chairman Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the discussions and is hoping that progress can be made in relation to the serious concerns of cattle breeders as the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation appears before the committee and in the later session where TB eradication and progress to secure a cull of deer will be discussed.

The Thurles Deputy says he has received numerous calls, emails and correspondence from concerned cattle breeders in recent days in relation to the latest revisions of the Beef Indices, which rank cattle based on their genetic quality.

The second session will focus on TB eradication with Jackie Cahill saying in recent times we have seen a very worrying upward trend in relation to TB in Ireland. He has welcomed the fact that his calls for a cull of deer have finally been listened to and we are moving closer to seeing this actioned, for road safety, biodiversity, and TB eradication reasons.