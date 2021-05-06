Boost for Tipperary Food Producers Network

Tipperary Food Producers Network is among 18 national agri-food initiatives to receive Department of Agriculture funding.

A total of €275,000 is being handed out under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund to support the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made.

€13,600 of that fund has been given to Tipperary Food Producers Network, a community of local food companies which also offers farm tours and experiences.

Chair of the network, Con Traas, says the bulk of the money will go towards online marketing.

“What we came up with was a concept whereby we would get filming done in locations such as hotel kitchens or restaurant kitchens or wherever where they would prepare something using Tipperary Food Producer Network member products. “

“That preparation would be videoed to a very high standard and they could use it on their social media or on YouTube and we’d also promote it then afterwards.”