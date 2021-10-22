Agriculture Minister to face wrath of Tipp farmers

The Agriculture Minister is likely to face plenty of criticism about the new CAP deal when he visits Thurles Mart this evening.

Charlie McConalogue is scheduled to arrive in Thurles at around 6pm as part of his Common Agricultural Policy Consultation Tour, where he’ll be discussing the new deal with farmers.

The local IFA branch is organising a protest to coincide with the visit, due to their concerns about the CAP’s impact on Irish farms.

Chair of North Tipp IFA Imelda Walsh says farmers are justifiably angry at the current situation.

“The level of anger is palpable. I was in both Tullow and Kilkenny marts last night when the Minister was there and the level of anger and frustration felt by those farmers will be replicated this evening in Thurles and possibly even higher.

“We’ve a proud tradition in this county of farmers. The rural economy contributes hugely to the national exchequer and local businesses. Tipperary is a rural county and agriculture is key to that in relation to the economy and everything else.”