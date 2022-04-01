Agri Aware award for young Tipp student

A Tipperary student has been voted the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools Regional Champion for Munster

David Long is in 4th class at Grange National School – he was chosen after his brilliant contribution to the project where he designed a tractor in Minecraft.

When it was announced that his school was taking part in the programme, David’s teacher said he arrived in the next morning with a farming book eager to share his expertise with the class.

Champions are selected from each region and awarded a certificate of achievement and a family pass to Dublin Zoo.