Access issues to the Cashel Red Cross building now resolved

Issues with access to the Cashel Red Cross building have been rectified.

The local branch of the organisation located at The Green in the town have had on-going problems due to the parking configuration outside the premises.

However that has now been rearranged, with new tarmac laid and a yellow box placed at the gate meaning access for ambulances is no longer impeded.

The group thanked all that helped them with particular mention for Fine Gael Cllr. Declan Burgess for assistance with the project.