Abbott employees in Clonmel raise €160,000 for local charities since 2017

Employees of Abbott in Clonmel have raised over €160,000 for local charities since 2017.

The global healthcare company has done so through their “charity of choice” programme where employees work on raising the funds for specific projects for one charity a year.

Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel, suicide support group C-SAW Tipperary, and local Alzheimer’s day care centre Le Cairde were among the beneficiaries of the initiative since 2017.

This year, the Clonmel based employees are focusing their fundraising efforts on the domestic violence based charity Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge.