The 5.45 – Victor Quinlan on The Clonmel Agricultural Show

The Clonmel Agricultural Show will take place this weekend.

However, there will be a notable absence.

With over 15,000 expected across the day on Sunday it will be the first year they are not met by Carrie Acheson who passed away earlier this year.

The Clonmel Stallworth was the President of the show for 23 years and the current PRO says she will be dearly missed as they set into this year’s show under the newly appointed Eddie O’Gorman.

Victor Quinlan has been reflecting on the time Carrie spent at the helm


