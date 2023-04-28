The 5.45 – Padraig Enright on role of the Credit Union

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

With more banks exiting the market and a certian unease within society about the future of the remaining instutions the CEO of Clonmel Credit Union says they’re becmoming more relevant than ever.

Padraig Enright was speaking about the role that the Credit Union now plays as more banking services leave communities in Tipperary.

This was something that was discussed most recently when the Irish League of Credit Unions met in Kerry – with the league showing that they continue to solidy their presence in local communities.

For many of us we connect the Credit Union with our communion and confirmation money – but they do much more than that now – something Sheila Naughton discussed with Padraig Enright :

