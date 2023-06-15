The 5.45 – Micheál Anglim on Ardfinnan Bridge argument

On Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

There was a heated exchange this week after the Director of Services for Roads declared that Ardfinnan Bridge was not a priority.

Last month is was announced the National Transport Authority had removed the local bridge from the list of projects for their Active Travel Programme allocations for 2023.

At Monday’s meeting a heated discussion broke out after Marcus O’Connor said he agreed with the NTA’s decision not to prioritise the project or provide funding.

Cllr. Mairín McGrath stated this was a disappointing remark from a Director, while Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald called his comments a ‘disgrace’.

Our Reporter Jody Coffey was a the meeting and spoke to Cllr. Anglim afterwards about his thoughts:

