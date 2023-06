On today’s evening news on Tipp FM The 5.45:

Last week a picture emerged on social media of a sturgeon fish had been found by two local fishermen at the River Suir in Clonmel.

It turns out that this – is of global importance and the first time in 80 years this species has been seen in passage here.

Michael Lynch the Vice Chair of the Clonmel and District Anglers came into studio and began by telling Sheila how this came about :