The 5.45 – John Lannon CEO of Doras on Refugees & Asylum Seekers

Tipp FM, The 5.45:

Yesterday you will have heard the conversations around the 400 Ukrainian refugees coming to Roscrea.

This has generated a lot of talk about the services, the poor infrastructure, transport, all of the things communities need to thrive and how bringing more people in will only create bigger issues.

I wanted to see how an organisation which supports the migrant community in Ireland feels about all that is happening at the moment and what they would say about the concerns people have as those who deal directly with the refugees.

John Lannon is the CEO of Doras which is based in Limerick – he started by giving me his thoughts on the Government’s response so far:

