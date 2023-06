On Tipp FM’s Evening news , The 5.45:

Network Ireland Tipperary will announce the winners tonight of their Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

This is a group that brings women together who are entrepreneurs, managers, business owners from North and South Tipp to socialize, network, and learn from one another.

Joanne O’Herlihy is the President of the Tipperary branch and a business owner herself – Sheila Naughton began by discussing with her what they do as a collective :