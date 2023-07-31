The 5.45 – Emer Leahy Service Manager for Jigsaw Tipperary

On Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

Jigsaw is a mental health charity with a hub here in thurles.

The charity focuses on improving mental health outcomes for young people aged between 12 and 25 and is an intervention service model.

They have hopes that they may be able to open another centre in Clonmel this year but in order to do that there must be goverment support and invesmtent in Mental Health Services.

Emer Leahy is the Service Manager for the Tipperary Jigsaw branch and she joined Sheila Naughton earlier today – Sheila started by asking about her thoughts on the recent report from the Mental Health Commission on CAMHS:

