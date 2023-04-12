The 5.45 – Eleanor Fitzgerald homeless and battling cancer

This is the first part of an interview with a Clonmel woman who is battling Stage 4 cancer but on top of that has been issued with a notice to quit her family home.

Eleanor Fitzgerald was one the Tipperary tenants that was issued with an eviction notice following the Government’s decision to lift the ban at the start of this month.

She is afraid, to leave her home, her health is deteriorating and if she is evicted she says she will have no where to go other than the street.

This is the start of her story and you can hear the full piece tomorrow on Tipp Today.

Tipp FM has contacted the council for a statement.