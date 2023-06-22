The 5.45 – Eddie Kendrick on problem gambling

On Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

This week an ESRI report found that there are around 12,000 problem gamblers in Ireland. However, researchers also say that it is likely this number is substantially lower than the true figure.

There were other findings such as younger men being more likely to engage in problem gambling, as well as the area in which you live and your mental health also having an impact.

Eddie Kendrick is a local counsellor but he also works in the Spafield family resource centre and Three Drive in Tipp as a gambling support worker, I wanted to get his thoughts.

I started by asking if the figure of 12,000 was surprising:



