The 5.45 – Douglas Beaton on new group for adults with autism in Tipp

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

We are aware that there is a gap when it comes to the provision of services for people young and old with autism or a disability in Tipperary.

While there is the South Tipp autism Support Group a local parent of an adult child with ASD says that there is little for people like his son in the area.

Douglas Beaton has set about forming a support group and is asking people to join him this Tuesday to decide the way forward.

He spoke to Sheila Naughton about his plans and aims for the group: