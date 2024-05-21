Peter Ryan (Darby), Silvermines and Kilcommon

Main St., Silvermines, Nenagh and formerly of Knockfune, Kilcommon

Former Publican

20th May 2024, (peacefully) after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick.

Brother of the late Margaret (Peg), Mick, Nora, Bridget (Biddy), Fr John, Ger, Mary, Tim and Winnie.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Freda, sons and daughters, John, Mary, Geraldine (Manning), Peter and Joan, sisters Josie (Toronto) and Annie (Dublin), grandchildren Shauna, Hannah, Ivana, Amy, Elise, Jack, Ella, Peter, Saoirse, Angie, Isobel and Michael, daughters in law Niamh, Angela and Aileen, son in law Michael, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines.

Requiem Mass Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

“May He Rest in Peace”