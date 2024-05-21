Theresa Costigan nee Maher, Toomevara and Roscrea

The Bungalow, Bunacum, Toomevara and late of Aghody, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, daughters Katherina, Therese and Emer, sons Enda and Mark, sister Nancy (McCabe ), brother in law, grandchildren Oisin and Dara, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Donovans Funeral Home, Moneygall on Wednesday evening from 5pm arriving at St Josephs Church, Grenanstown at 8.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the Church grounds Toomevara.

House private.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society and The National Rehabilitation Hospital Dun Laoghaire.