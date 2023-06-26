The 5.45 – Daniel O’Donnell on opening of Community Garden

On Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

This may over the border slightly but this Wednesday the new Community Garden in Rathdowney will officially open – and the committee got in touch to say they would love to see some of their neighbours in Tipperary who are only a couple of miles away.

This has been years in the making with Covid hampering the efforts, and now finally at 2pm on the 28th they will have the launch.

It will see two special guests – Thurles’ own Majella O’Donnell and indeed much loved singer Daniel O’Donnell.

Sheila has been speaking to Daniel about why he got involved and what the garden is all about:

