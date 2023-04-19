5.45 – Councillor Sean Ryan on Local Improvement Scheme Funding

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

You’ll have heard on our bulletins today about the call for additional funding for the Local Improvement Scheme in Tipperary.

Councillor Sean Ryan triggered a lengthy discussion when he brought concerns over the backlog of applicants to this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Fellow councillors shared the same sentiment, and while they applauded the good work being delivered under the scheme, the expressed concerns about the increasing applications – as some go as years back.

Jody Coffey spoke with Cllr. Ryan and started by asking him to explain what the Local Improvement Scheme is and what it does for communities.