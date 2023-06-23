The 5.45 – Coláiste Shliabh na mBan in Clonmel goes fishing

On Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

A Tipperary ETB school is offering alternative teaching models to help boys across the South East.

Coláiste Shliabh na mBan is located just outside Clonmel and caters for male students with Educational Needs that may not have been met in mainstream classes.

Last week a group of young men were brought out with the Clonmel and District Anglers to learn how to fly fish and meet just one of the groups open to them in their community.

Sheila Naughton headed out with the group – this is how they got on:

