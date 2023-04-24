The 5.45 – Cllr. Sean Ryan on technology to tackle dumping

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

The issue of dumping on approach roads in the Thurles district continues to be a point of frustration for local councillors and community groups.

The point was first raised by Councillor Sean Ryan, and it led to a widespread discussion at this month’s meeting of the Thurles MD.

All councillors chimed in to have their say and suggest ways to stamp out dumping for their areas.

Our reporter Jody Coffey spoke with Cllr. Ryan on the topic, and started by asking about his suggestion to use technology to tackle the problem: