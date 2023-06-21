The 5.45 – Cllr. Marie Murphy on waiver for development contributions

On Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

Once planning permission is granted, next come development contributions.

However, a temporary, time-limited exemption from development contributions in respect of residential development was put in place by the government to forego these costs for those building.

At this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Marie Murphy welcomed the waiver but requested the applicable date for the waiver be changed from March 28, 2023, to January 1st, 2023, to assist more people in Tipp who may have missed the cutoff.

Our reporter, Jody Coffey, spoke to Cllr. Murphy and started by asking how much of an added cost these development contributions can have in Tipperary:

