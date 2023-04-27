The 5.45 – Carol Kennedy Tipp Assistant Chief Fire Officer on Forest Fires

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

Calling for assistance immediately is crucial when it comes to tackling forest fires, according to Tipperary Chief Fire Assistant.

Carol Kennedy has issued the advice in the wake of the bank holiday weekend when more people will be out visiting wooded areas locally.

She says that any rubbish left behind could act a kindling, including glass and any barbeque equipment, and she is reminding people to take everything away with them.

Carol told Tipp FM that if a fire starts and you feel you cannot get it under control you should call the fire service as soon as possible, but she also had some other advice for landowners when she spoke to Sheila Naughton :

